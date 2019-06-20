Close

Sonko's daughter Saumu thanks Senator Anwar for protecting her

Saumu shared a photo hanging out with Senator Anwar and thanked him for protecting her.

• Anwar was beaten by thugs and left for dead. He was admitted to a city hospital but has now been discharged.

by ELIZABETH NGIGI Lifestyle, Entertainment Journalist
20 June 2019 - 05:00
Saumu Mbuvi and Lamu Senator Anwar Loitiptip.
Saumu Mbuvi and Lamu Senator Anwar Loitiptip.
Image: Courtesy

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko's daughter Saumu has thanked Lamu Senator Anwar Loitiptip for protecting her when they were attacked early this month.

Anwar was beaten by thugs and left for dead. He was admitted to a city hospital but has now been discharged.

On Tuesday, Saumu shared a photo of the two hanging out and thanked him for protecting her. She referred to him as hun, leaving many to speculate that they could be an item.

"Hi Future, Thank you for putting your life before mine, For standing by me, advising me and always being there for me…you will forever be my Bestfriend. Wishing you quick recovery hun."

After the attack the senator, while addressing the media, referred to Saumu as his fiancée. Word has it that Anwar and his policewoman girlfriend parted ways after dating for more than three years.

In another post, Saumu shared a cryptic message which read: "Kelele za mlango hazimfanyi mwenye nyumba kukosa usingizi [A homeowner does not lose sleep over the sounds the door make]."

The two are currently in Zanzibar.

