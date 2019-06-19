Close

FATHER FIGURE

Wahu urges dads to be there for their daughters

In Summary

• Wahu says children need their dad to be more present in their lives to make the confident in future.

• Wahu and her husband Nameless (David Mathenge), will be celebrating 14 years in marriage this year.

by ELIZABETH NGIGI Lifestyle, Entertainment Journalist
Word Is
19 June 2019 - 10:55
Singer Wahu
Singer Wahu
Image: Courtesy

Gospel singer Wahu has urged fathers to be more involved in their daughters' lives.  

"Fathers of girls, I want to tell you that your girl needs your attention more than she needs your money," she said during a Churchill Show recording in Ngong'.

Wahu said girls need their fathers to be more present in their lives to give them confidence in future.

 

"...especially if you are raising teenagers. You may go out there to look for money, but spend more time with your girls so that they will not go out looking for attention from other men," she said.

Wahu is a mother of two girls, Tumiso and Nyakio. She praised her late dad for bringing out the best in her.

"My dad gave me the attention I needed and I did not go out there to look for other kinds of male attention."

Wahu and her husband Nameless (David Mathenge), will be celebrating 14 years in marriage this year.

"Nameless is an amazing guy and I never see him as a celeb, I see him as Baba Tumiso who is very supportive in raising our girls," she said.

