Presenter Kajim rose from being a conductor

Gukena FM presenter James Muiru, known to many as Kajim, says he honed his comedic skills while working as a bus conductor.

After finishing college, he interned at a tourism company but quit after some time.

"I realised that I'm not an office person because I would be tired before noon. I only pursued my profession for six months [and I] quit," Kajim told Word Is on Friday.

"Later, I joined sales at Jubilee Insurance for some time; unfortunately, I did not sell any 'bima' for six months and I had to quit."

It is then that he opted to become a conductor on the Githurai 44-Kahawa West route.

Kajim says he attracted a huge following of people who said he was funny and was always happy.

"I was told by a friend about some auditions for Kikuyu stand-up comedy, which I tried and was among the best. I was given the task of co-hosting the very fast Kikuyu stand-up comedy 'Centro Comedy Live'."

That was how he landed in the media. Today Kajim co-hosts, as a comedian, Gukena FM's drive show with Njoki wa Mburu.

"I have been with Gukena for two years and I thank God for this far."

His advice to young people is every accomplishment starts with the decision to try. Regardless of who mistreated you, what lies you've been told, or how bad your past has been you have a future and God has good plans for you and above all never give up.

Kajim was raised by his grandmother after his mother died when he was in Standard 5.

He owns an entertainment company called Jimmie Entertainment offering PA sound system, DJ services and Emcee services, among others.