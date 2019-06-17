Chipukeezy says we lack capacity to legalise marijuana

Nacada member Vincent Mutua, alias Chipukeezy, says Kenya is not ready to legalise marijuana.

"Yes, marijuana has a medicinal aspect, but the reason we can't legalise it is because we don't have the capacity to do that," he told Word Is on Thursday.

"We've already legalised alcohol and we are unable to control it and people are dying every day.

Chipukeezy said the new curriculum should include a component on substance abuse.

"I've done my research and realised the drug peddling was here even before I was born and it's going up," he said.

"I figured the only way to fight drug and alcohol abuse is to educate our people. It should be a lesson, just like we were taught about HIV-Aids in school. Yes, it's in the curriculum but it's still shallow.

"Right now I'm pushing to explore it further. Nowadays, we have the Internet, so they will know about it. We should tell kids the effects of these drugs. The solution to all these problems is information. If we inform our people, we can end all these, including corruption. Like when I'm in school, teach me integrity."

Chipukeezy, who doubles up as a comedian, says he wants to leave a legacy of a generation that is well-informed.

"I'd want to build many rehabilitation facilities for the people who are already addicted; that I educated people about drugs—a generation where this is not only taught in church but in every gathering.

Where a neighbour can advise a son's neighbour when they see him doing [abusing drugs]."