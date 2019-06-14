Why I don't collabo with Ali Kiba — Diamond's sister

Queen Darleen made headlines back in the day when she released a song with Ali Kiba called 'Wajua'. Years later, she joined her brother Diamond Platnumz in WCB and cut ties with Kiba.

"I don't remember when I spoke to Ali Kiba. Back then we were young and things have changed, everyone has their own life now," she told Wasafi FM on Monday.

Asked why she doesn't perform her collabo with Kiba, Darleen said her time on stage is always limited, hence no need of the track being played.

"Why should I perform old songs while I have new tracks?" she said.

She says her friendship with the Rockstar Africa CEO is no longer there, to a point that she didn't get an invite to Kiba's big day. "No, I wasn't invited to his wedding," she said.