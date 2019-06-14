Kartelo, Jah Cure to tour ghettos

Fast-rising comedian Kartelo Mgaza Mpole has confirmed he will be joining Jamaican reggae musician Jah Cure to give him a tour of the Kenyan ghetto.

"On July 6, Jah Cure will be in town and if you love having fun, come through. Before he goes to the stage, we will tour Kayole and Umoja and so many other places," he said.

The Kayole-based comedian came into the limelight after his 'Bogi Za Kimonyoski' jokes went viral on social media with his popular sheng words.

Kartelo was raised by a single mother and before his rise to fame, he sometimes slept hungry.

The Jah Cure event will go down in Nairobi courtesy of Radio Jambo.