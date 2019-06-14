Close

JOINING FORCES

Guardian Angel, Manolo unite to rule the airwaves

They have collaborated in a new song called 'Kamata', which is about God capturing the heart.

In Summary

• Manolo joined forces with Guardian after parting ways with gospel group Recapp.

by ELIZABETH NGIGI Lifestyle, Entertainment Journalist
Word Is
14 June 2019 - 06:00
Manolo and Guardian Angel
Manolo and Guardian Angel
Image: COURTESY

Guardian Angel has welcomed singer Manolo into his Seven Heaven music empire. Manolo became a solo artiste after parting ways with Recapp, a gospel group.

"We have collaborated in a new song called 'Kamata', which is basically capturing the heart. We are asking God to do whatever He can do with it. Just like David," Manolo told Word Is.

Talking about other gospel singers who have fallen out after working together in record labels, Guardian Angel said the difference with him is that he is not looking to be praised.

 

"I want to make someone come out and be able to become a person on their own. The problem is that people do things for others expecting something back. I  don't want anyone to mention my name. You don't have to, but I will have achieved what I wanted by uplifting someone else."

Manolo said, "Familiarity is the mother of either a good brotherhood or disrespect. It breaks boundaries. I try to keep boundaries. Pride has gotten into so many artistes that they are unteachable and forget their grassroots. Guardian works hard, and he is very careful and keeps to himself. Apart from that, he is focused and knows what he wants. He is a person so loyal."

Previously, Guardian Angel has worked with fast-rising artistes like Baraka and Phil, whom he has tried to bring into the limelight.

"People are at different levels in the music industry and I'm just trying to be able to introduce him to my audience. We have the same audience but I'm just trying to introduce him to those who didn't know him," Guardian Angel said.

STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by ELIZABETH NGIGI Lifestyle, Entertainment Journalist
Word Is
14 June 2019 - 06:00

Most Popular

  1. My fiancée is 50 years younger than me — Deya
    1d ago Word Is

  2. Bien calls out Jalang’o for Sol Generation snub
    2d ago Word Is

  3. Julie Gichuru pays tribute to husband
    2mo ago Word Is

  4. Argenti restaurant - the ultimate business lunch
    1d ago Food

  5. Atwoli sends love message to TV anchor wife, Mary Kilobi
    4mo ago Word Is

Latest Videos