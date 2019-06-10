Why Janet Mbugua has shunned social media

Former TV news anchor Janet Mbugua has taken a social media break after a week of online campaigns on menstruation hygiene.

“It’s been such an incredible week! A lot of it spent online and now it’s time to be present offline, at least for a bit,” she wrote on Instagram.

Speaking to Word Is on Thursday, the mother of two said she takes a break at least three times a year.

"I’ve taken several breaks from social media in the past because I just feel like it allows me to be present, and I usually inform followers I’ll be back," Janet said.