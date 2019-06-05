MCA Tricky eyes ghetto tour, job in Uhuru meet

Churchill Show comedian Paul Njoroge, alias MCA Tricky, has both social and personal motives for meeting President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Speaking to Word Is on Friday, Tricky said he has not had a chance to have a one-on-one interaction with the President, although he has attended several events with him.

"I have not met him in person because I have not really settled on doing that, but if I want to meet him, I will," Tricky said.

Asked what he would like to tell him if they met, Tricky said, "First of all, there are two 'people' to meet here: the President and Muigai," referring to the President's middle name.

"If I meet him as President, I would take him round in one of the ghetto areas and introduce him to 'vijanas'. This will help him have a different view of the common mwananchi," he said.

"If I meet him as Muigai, it would be him and I. I would ask him to give me a job where I can be earning a good salary."