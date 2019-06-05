Desagu's girlfriend not pregnant

Online comedian Henry Desagu's girlfriend Jacqueline Mbugua has denied that she is expecting a child after posting baby bump photos on Instagram on Tuesday.

"It is a prank, I'm not pregnant, but soon maybe we shall be planning for one," Jacqueline told Word Is on Monday.

Fans were quick to wish her well after announcing she is pregnant.

Kasirevic wrote, "Wow!!! Congratulations princess Jacky to prince desagu....may Almighty God bless you so much."

Innocent Sammy wrote, "Congratulations to Desagu I can see a sure bet somewhere."

Jackie, who is a vlogger, an actress and a model, has been dating Desagu for a while now, and she appears in most of his YouTube videos.

She said the photos were taken during the Bizna Annual SME awards on Saturday night.