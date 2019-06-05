Close

HOLD YOUR CONGRATS

Desagu's girlfriend not pregnant

Model said having a baby could be in the pipeline but she is not expecting at the moment

In Summary

• Fans were quick to wish her well after announcing she is pregnant. 

Jackie Mbugua and boyfriend, comedian Desagu
Jackie Mbugua and boyfriend, comedian Desagu
Image: Courtesy

Online comedian Henry Desagu's girlfriend Jacqueline Mbugua has denied that she is expecting a child after posting baby bump photos on Instagram on Tuesday.

"It is a prank, I'm not pregnant, but soon maybe we shall be planning for one," Jacqueline told Word Is on Monday.

Fans were quick to wish her well after announcing she is pregnant.

Kasirevic wrote, "Wow!!! Congratulations princess Jacky to prince desagu....may Almighty God bless you so much."

Innocent Sammy wrote, "Congratulations to Desagu I can see a sure bet somewhere."

Jackie, who is a vlogger, an actress and a model, has been dating Desagu for a while now, and she appears in most of his YouTube videos.

She said the photos were taken during the Bizna Annual SME awards on Saturday night.

STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by ELIZABETH NGIGI Lifestyle, Entertainment Journalist
Word Is
05 June 2019 - 06:00

Most Popular

  1. Ian Wainaina pays tribute to Achieng' Abura
    1d ago Word Is

  2. I regret calling my baby daddy a community husband — ...
    3mo ago Word Is

  3. Pregnant Jackline Mwende explains why she cheated on her ...
    2yr ago Word Is

  4. Nyce Wanjeri 'not in sex tape'
    7h ago Word Is

  5. I rushed into marriage but it fell apart – Kansiime
    2d ago Word Is

Latest Videos