Chiki is planning our wedding, says Sauti Sol's Bien

Sauti Sol's Bien is looking forward to wedding his fiancee Chiki this year.

Speaking to Word Is on Friday, he said, "I will be having the wedding but about the progress, I have left my fiancée to do the planning."

Adding, "I can't avoid one because I love this lady so much."

Bien-Aime Baraza proposed to his long-term girlfriend, Chiki Kuruka, early this year in an intimate cinema date.

Bien went on his knee at Westgate Mall in Nairobi, Kenya. The African vocal star made sure they had privacy. He hired an entire cinema hall at the mall and made sure only a few friends witnessed the proposal.

“I had previously told some of my girlfriend’s family members and her close friends to do a video saying why they love her. Every one of them said a beautiful thing about her, and I made a collage video from their videos,” Bien said in a previous interview with Word Is.