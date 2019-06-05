Chiki is planning our wedding, says Sauti Sol's Bien

• The Sauti Sol star proposed to his long-term girlfriend, Chiki Kuruka, in March.
• Bien hired an entire cinema hall at the mall and made sure only a few friends witnessed the proposal.
Sauti Sol's Bien is looking forward to wedding his fiancee Chiki this year.
Speaking to Word Is on Friday, he said, "I will be having the wedding but about the progress, I have left my fiancée to do the planning."
Adding, "I can't avoid one because I love this lady so much."
Bien-Aime Baraza proposed to his long-term girlfriend, Chiki Kuruka, early this year in an intimate cinema date.
Bien went on his knee at Westgate Mall in Nairobi, Kenya. The African vocal star made sure they had privacy. He hired an entire cinema hall at the mall and made sure only a few friends witnessed the proposal.
“I had previously told some of my girlfriend’s family members and her close friends to do a video saying why they love her. Every one of them said a beautiful thing about her, and I made a collage video from their videos,” Bien said in a previous interview with Word Is.
Her close friend lied to her that she was having issues with her boyfriend and wanted her to be present when they reconcile. They were later to proceed to a cinema hall and watch a movie, where Bien and his friends were, although she was not aware.
“It was dark so she could not see where we were seated. The movie started and the first video that appeared was from her father, followed by the other videos of her friends. And that is when I walked over," Bien said., adding that he had also composed a love song for his four-year girlfriend.
A day after he proposed, Bien for the first time shared a few details on how he met his love.
"One day I met a girl outside a club on museum hill,” he posted on Instagram.
"She was hanging out with @emmanueljambo and I thought to myself 'wow she’s hot as hell.' About a month later we bumped into each other again at a party and had a conversation. I was mind blown. I had never met a better combination of beauty and brains. She has a heart of gold. My niggah, my ride or die, my shoulder to cry."
Bien will be the second member of the boy band Sauti Sol to marry after guitarist Polycarp Otieno walked down the aisle with his Burundian girlfriend Lady Mandi last year.
Sol Generation presents EXTRAVAGANZA featuring Bensoul, Nviiri the Storyteller, Crystal Asige & Kaskazini. AUDIO AVAILABLE WORLDWIDE: ...