Willy Paul calls out Rayvanny for stealing his song

'Someone is stealing my idea. It is so painful. You cannot do that to a brother.'

• Singer was accused of stealing Bora Uhai from upcoming artists Freelancers. 

• He allegedly threatened to sue them, saying 'Yes, I sampled your track. Mtafanya?'

Willy Paul has accused Wasafi artiste and head songwriter Rayvanny of jacking his song Chuchuma after their collaboration fell through.

The two are said to be planning to release the same single titled Chuchuma.

 

Willy Paul, in a video message, said, “It is so sad that he is trying to steal from me just because the collabo did not work out.”

“Okay, what’s up people. I would like to bring this to the attention of people.

"[Rayvanny] is trying to steal from a Kenyan. Yet all along Kenyans have supported their music. I have gotten support from his country as well.

“Someone is stealing my idea. It is so painful. You cannot do that to a brother. You cannot steal and get away with it.”

Willy Paul was accused of stealing Bora Uhai from upcoming artists Freelancers. 

When contacted, he allegedly threatened to sue the artistes saying, "Hahaa. Vijana, you don’t know who you are dealing with. I will sue you for defamation. Furthermore, I am Pozze. I run this. Yes, I sampled your track. Mtafanya?"

by ELIZABETH NGIGI Lifestyle, Entertainment Journalist
Word Is
04 June 2019 - 06:00

