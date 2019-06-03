Kisumu to host international arts festival

Misango Arts Ensemble and Zamaleo Arts will hold a festival this week to celebrate the diversity and art of storytelling in Kisumu.

The festival called Sigana International Storytelling Festival will take place on June 3 and 4 at Lions High School, Kisumu, featuring a number of workshops and performances from various groups around the world.

The festival is set to bring together students to learn and understand their setbooks, and promote cultural diversity and creativity through the art of storytelling.

During an interview with the Star, Akech Masika, the director of Misango Arts Ensemble, said the purpose of holding the festival is to help students in their academics, enable them to appreciate the art of storytelling and enhance their creativity.

“The event is featuring great storytellers from different parts of the world who are going to help the students in their learning and reading skills through storytelling,” he said.

“The main purpose of the festival is to promote creativity and enhance the art of storytelling. We have powerful techniques that will enable the students to understand their papers in terms of oral literature through the workshops and performances.”