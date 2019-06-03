STORYTELLING

Kisumu to host international arts festival

The event features great storytellers from different parts of the world.

In Summary

• Sigana International Storytelling Festival will take place on June 3 and 4 at Lions High School.

Kisumu Governor Anyang Nyong'o at a past event.
Kisumu Governor Anyang Nyong'o Kisumu Governor Anyang Nyong'o at a past event.
Image: FAITH MATETE

Misango Arts Ensemble and Zamaleo Arts will hold a festival this week to celebrate the diversity and art of storytelling in Kisumu.

The festival called Sigana International Storytelling Festival will take place on June 3 and 4 at Lions High School, Kisumu, featuring a number of workshops and performances from various groups around the world.

The festival is set to bring together students to learn and understand their setbooks, and promote cultural diversity and creativity through the art of storytelling.

During an interview with the Star, Akech Masika, the director of Misango Arts Ensemble, said the purpose of holding the festival is to help students in their academics, enable them to appreciate the art of storytelling and enhance their creativity.

“The event is featuring great storytellers from different parts of the world who are going to help the students in their learning and reading skills through storytelling,” he said.

“The main purpose of the festival is to promote creativity and enhance the art of storytelling. We have powerful techniques that will enable the students to understand their papers in terms of oral literature through the workshops and performances.”

STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by Judith Achola @acholajudith
Word Is
03 June 2019 - 05:00

Most Popular

  1. I regret calling my baby daddy a community husband — ...
    3mo ago Word Is

  2. Githurai-based tout sells land to campaign for DP Ruto
    2d ago Word Is

  3. Pregnant Jackline Mwende explains why she cheated on her ...
    2yr ago Word Is

  4. In a hole and can’t stop digging
    2d ago Lifestyle

  5. Yvonne Okwara explains why she doesn't post her hubby
    2mo ago Word Is

Latest Videos