President Uhuru Kenyatta's fashion statement

Unlike most Presidents, Kenya’s very own Uhuru Kenyatta has set the record higher for other head of states. So far, The commander-in-chief has shown that apart from politics, he has the best taste when it comes to his fashion sense.
In this article, we focus on some of his outstanding clothes he has stepped out with;
SHIRTS.
Before he was re-elected. President Uhuru stepped out wearing a designer shirt with the theme colour of his party Jubilee. At the time, he was campaigning for re-election.
The head of state wore a white silk shirt which had some embroidery on the shoulder and around the hands.
Carol Pulei, a Kenyan designer was glad to be associated with the making of the shirt. Pulei said it was such an honour that Uhuru chose to wear it to such an important function.
This is not the only eye-catchy shirt Mr.President has attracted attention with. Below are others that we think made it to the top of the list.
WATCHES
The president doesn’t wear cheap hand wears. He is that guy with a taste of good jewellery and watches are part of it. I must admit that his various watches are designer materials that are in most cases imported and costs millions of shillings.
On a lighter note, research says that ladies know the kind of man they are dealing with judging by his watches.
Below are some of the millions President Uhuru walks around with on his arm.
A Patek Phillipe Nautilus series worth 2.6 Million
Rolex GMT-Master II worth a whooping Ksh 1.5 Million
Audemars Piguet Royal Oak worth KSh 4.8 million
Rolex Oyster Perpetual Datejust Gold worth Sh 1.4 million
The president’s Rolex Submariner Green Bezel which worth Sh855,000 might just be the cheapest watch he owns.
Foot Wear.
In most cases, the president wears black official leather shoes. But when he decides to go all in, he blows people away with his taste of the fine things in life. On one fine Sunday morning, the President left Netizens talking after he stepped out with Taft Men’s Outback boots.
These designer boots are only Ksh 25,000 but he indeed looked stunning in them!
Ceremonial Uniform
During the celebration of the 55th Jamhuri day, His Excellency arrived rocking a red commander-in-chief ceremonial military uniform. This was the first time he ever wore it.
However, he had previously worn the green military combat jungle. Wearing a military uniform is perceived to be a show of power from the commander-in-chief.
Uhuru’s father Mzee Jomo Kenyatta, who was the founding President, and retired President Daniel Arap Moi wore the ceremonial gear on national holidays.
However, retired President Mwai Kibaki never wore it.