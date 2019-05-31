Lilian Muli supports my music – Kasolo

Who knew Citizen TV news anchor Lilian Muli could also sing.

She makes a cameo appearance in Kasolo's song Kyaa Kya Ngai (Finger of God).

"Lilian is a friend. She has been sharing my music and when we met, I asked her to feature in the song," Kasolo told Word Is.

"We might do another collabo with her."

Some of the anchor's fans praised her for supporting the gospel singer.

Kasolo is a Kamba gospel singer popularly known for hits such as Kitole and MsinifateFate, featuring Rose Muhando.

Through a social media post, Muli thanked the singer for choosing to work with her. “May God continue to uplift you. This is a good one. I’m so Blessed by this song,” she wrote.