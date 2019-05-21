I almost gave up on God, says Masika

"I did not give up on God because I had seen his goodness before. There were times I had no food to feed my kids and he would send someone with exactly what I needed," she said.

She said when she wrote one of her songs, ‘Mwema’, she was at a point where she had already given up on music and she felt like God was too busy to hear her prayers.

"I was doing a Masters in Community Development because the music was not working. When we shot the song 'Mwema', I was only doing it as a by the way," she said.

Her sister thought the song sounded too normal. "I already had other songs but nothing was working for me. We shot the song in an hour. Amazingly enough, the song that was a joke turned out to be my breakthrough song," she said.

Masika is one of the top but humble gospel singers in Kenya. She is currently promoting her new song with Hellen Muthoni, called 'I'm redeemed'.