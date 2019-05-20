Arrow Bwoy denies dating Nadia Mukami

Arrow Bwoy, one of the fastest rising ragga dancehall artistes in the country has decided to address rumours about him dating another rising star in the shape of the comely Nadia Mukami.

Rumours had started flying when the two decided to collaborate on an urban love song called 'Radio Love' and the chemistry was undeniable.

For some reason, when Kenyans see two singers of the opposite s3x who share some magical stage and performance chemistry, they immediately assume the two are an item or at least doing the nasty nvked tango.

When put to task about the nature of his relationship with Nadia Mukami, he said,

“Kwa sasa ni muziki tu," Arrow Bwoy told Word Is on Thursday.

In a previous TV interview, Nadia Mukami said her relationship with Arrow Bwoy is solely professional."He is taken and I don´t want to ruin people´s family," she said.