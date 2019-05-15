CHUJA PARTY CAMPAIGN

Mejja promotes use of clean cooking fuel

Chuja is a broad-reaching new social party, driving awareness of Kenya’s cooking fuel crisis.

In Summary

• "I chose to work with Chuja to positively transform and inform my people and I wish for all Kenyans to join the cause."

Mejja
Mejja
Image: Courtesy

Genge rapper Mejja has partnered with Chuja to pen a fresh tune that urges Kenyans to kick out dirty cooking fuels from their kitchens.

Chuja is a broad-reaching new social party, driving awareness of Kenya’s cooking fuel crisis. The song forms part of the Chuja's campaign and features a specially produced music video that seeks to entertain as much as it educates.

“I noticed many of my community members were suffering due to the effects of dirty fuels, such as charcoal, kerosene and firewood; families getting sick all over," Mejja said.

I felt suicidal after wife left me via SMS — Mejja

Mejja Meme Hadhija, better known as Mejja, has for the first time talked about his failed marriage that left him depressed.When news broke that ...
Sasa
9 months ago

"I chose to work with Chuja to positively transform and inform my people and I wish for all Kenyans to join the cause."

Chuja is an acronym for 'Chama Cha Usalama Jikoni, Amua!'

STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by ELIZABETH NGIGI Lifestyle, Entertainment Journalist
Word Is
15 May 2019 - 05:00

Most Popular

  1. I am not dead — Njambi Koikai
    16h ago Word Is

  2. I am single by choice, says Benson Gatu
    1d ago Word Is

  3. Pinye shrugs off Khaligraph claim
    16h ago Word Is

  4. I’ve been fighting depression over spats with wife — Josh - ...
    1d ago Word Is

  5. Lupus, the disease that attacks its own
    5d ago Lifestyle

Latest Videos