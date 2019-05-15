Mejja promotes use of clean cooking fuel

Genge rapper Mejja has partnered with Chuja to pen a fresh tune that urges Kenyans to kick out dirty cooking fuels from their kitchens.

Chuja is a broad-reaching new social party, driving awareness of Kenya’s cooking fuel crisis. The song forms part of the Chuja's campaign and features a specially produced music video that seeks to entertain as much as it educates.

“I noticed many of my community members were suffering due to the effects of dirty fuels, such as charcoal, kerosene and firewood; families getting sick all over," Mejja said.