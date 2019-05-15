I visit my daughter with Sage — King Kaka

Rapper King Kaka has finally spoken about his first child with singer Sage. The father of three has often dodged the question of whether he visits his child after Sage said in an interview she pays her daughter's school fees alone.

"I visit my daughter with Sage, and so we meet because you have to create time for your kids," Kaka told Radio Jambo.

In an earlier interview with Word Is, Sage said, "Raising a child as a single mum is the most challenging thing I have faced so far. I had a constant fear of wondering how I’m gonna deal with when she goes to school."

King Kaka is currently married to Nana Owiti, and together, they have two children.