Miss Vee the new face of Kiss TV gospel show

Radio presenter Miss Vee just joined the Kiss family as the new host of Kiss TV's Gospel Full 100 show, which airs every Sunday from 10-11am.

She says she got the job through God's grace. "I do not like to call my new show a gig, I call it my baby because I got it the other day and I want to nurture it," she told Word Is last week.

Saint P, a good friend of hers, introduced her to Blessed Joe, the show's producer, who was looking for a host. He was so excited to meet her and immediately gave her the job because of her qualifications and experience as a gospel radio host.

The show gives viewers news on what is happening in the industry. "We bring in celebrities and ask them personal questions, aside from the normal interviews of how someone started their career, which is so overrated," Miss Vee says.

The show host has always wanted to be in the media. She recalls imitating news anchors as a young girl but she chose math. Her mother thought otherwise because she could see the potential of her daughter being on TV.

After pursuing Math as a course, Miss Vee came to the realisation she wants to be a TV host and not an anchor because her personality does not allow her to to be too serious. She says she is a bubbly girl. Blessed Joe gave her the opportunity to live her dream.

Miss Vee says if you want to learn more about her, watch the show because she promises it will be nothing but the bomb.