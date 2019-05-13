Kasolo tells off Anastacia on Rose Muhando collabo

Gospel artistes Stephen Kasolo and Anastacia Mukabwa are beefing after Kasolo and Tanzanian superstar Rose Muhando released a song together.

Asked if he would collaborate with Anastacia, Kasolo told Word Is on Friday, "There are so many female gospel artistes who want to work with me. Tell her to leave me alone because I am just new in the ministry."

Adding, "If there is a problem with me singing with Rose Muhando, I am sorry but she should know that Rose is a grown-up person to make her decisions."

Rose Muhando has been in hospital. Kasolo said he did not visit her because he was "denied access" by the people who were with her. "When Rose was discharged, she told me she was told not to look for me, but after she went back to Tanzania, she looked for my number and reached out to me," he said.

Kasolo said he had helped the Tanzanian singer and that is why she looked for him. He recalls a time she was stranded in Kenya and he gave her Sh10,000.

She has always been calling him when she has a problem, he said. "She had so many 'friends' in Kenya but they did not help her at that time; they came in to help after they learnt she was sick so they get the fame. You are not supposed to wait for people to be in a problem so you help them, help them even before," Kasolo said.