Kasolo tells off Anastacia on Rose Muhando collabo

Gospel artistes Stephen Kasolo and Anastacia Mukabwa are beefing after Kasolo and Tanzanian superstar Rose Muhando released a song together.
Asked if he would collaborate with Anastacia, Kasolo told Word Is on Friday, "There are so many female gospel artistes who want to work with me. Tell her to leave me alone because I am just new in the ministry."
Adding, "If there is a problem with me singing with Rose Muhando, I am sorry but she should know that Rose is a grown-up person to make her decisions."
Rose Muhando has been in hospital. Kasolo said he did not visit her because he was "denied access" by the people who were with her. "When Rose was discharged, she told me she was told not to look for me, but after she went back to Tanzania, she looked for my number and reached out to me," he said.
Kasolo said he had helped the Tanzanian singer and that is why she looked for him. He recalls a time she was stranded in Kenya and he gave her Sh10,000.
She has always been calling him when she has a problem, he said. "She had so many 'friends' in Kenya but they did not help her at that time; they came in to help after they learnt she was sick so they get the fame. You are not supposed to wait for people to be in a problem so you help them, help them even before," Kasolo said.
Kasolo said some artistes hid Rose so they could say they helped her. "I don't know the hospital she was in. I was kept in the dark. Rose has even said working with me is not by chance, God ordained us. Rose is a grown-up and people should stop advising her," he said.
During a recent interview, Anastacia said Kasolo was against Rose being taken to hospital, but Kasolo denied the claims.
"I am not her husband and we are not related. I asked for a paybill so artistes could pay for her bill, but Anastacia wanted the money sent to her account, which was not right. That is where my problem with Anastacia began," he said.
Kasolo then left the WhatsApp group, but when Rose was in hospital, Solomon Mkubwa sent him a message and he sent Sh10,000.
His message to Anastacia read, "I have no problem with her but we are not talking, because I have nothing to find from her. I am not her husband and she is not my sister."
Word Is reached out to Anastacia but she claimed she does know who Kasolo is. "I don't know whether he is a male or female artiste because there are better artistes who I follow, but for Kasolo I don't know who he is," she said.
Kasolo said Rose Muhando inspired his music even before he became an artiste. "Rose has uplifted me so many times and it has always been my prayer to work with her," Kasolo said.
