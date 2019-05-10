Why Cassidy is not in 'Far Away' video — King Kaka

Rapper King Kaka says American star Cassidy did not appear for the video shoot of their song, 'Far Away'.

"He did not show up for the video shoot. We were in LA and it was supposed to be a free video shoot. Cassidy was in Atlanta for a gig and he said he could not miss it. So I had to fly to Atlanta to shoot it," Kaka said.

Cassidy did not show up after numerous calls, but he finally responded with an explanation, saying he lost a friend who was shot the night before in Atlanta, and so he was mourning at that time.

KOT thought it was a hoax, noting Cassidy had not pushed the song on social media. "They were so quick to jump on negativity, but on Monday he posted it," Kaka said.