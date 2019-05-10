Twins stalk Jimmy Gait, say God sent them to be his wives

Gospel singer Jimmy Gait has been receiving threats from two women (twins), who claim they are sent by God and that he should marry them.

"The girls are twins and have been tracking me almost everywhere for a period of one year," Jimmy Gait told Word Is yesterday.

They started off by texting him, which he did not respond to. In January, Jimmy found them at his office and talked to them to find out what they wanted.

"They opened up to me, saying they have been loving me for the longest time and God has shown them that I'm their husband," he said.

In one of the conversations seen by Word Is, the ladies say, "Jimmy tunataka kuongea na wewe please give us a chance." In another message, the girls say, "Anyway, any consequence you will face never ask us."

Jimmy says the threats have gone too far and they are now saying if the 'Huratiti' hitmaker does not marry them, they will implicate him.

"I have decided to come out and address the issue as I head to the police station to write a statement," he said.

He says people don't understand how much it takes one to build a brand, and because they have nothing to lose, they may speak things that are false about him.

"I would want to speak on behalf of other celebrities because I know this has happened to them as well," he said.