My mum taught me word of God, says Ghost Mulee

Mother's Day is just around the corner, and celebrities are gearing up to surprise the mother figures in their lives.

Radio Jambo presenter Ghost Mulee says Mother's Day is very special to him because every human being comes from a mother.

"Mothers are patient. They carried us in their wombs, although they had an option of not giving birth, and even after they gave birth to you, they still had an option of deciding on whether you should stay with them or not," Mulee told Word Is yesterday.

The vocal radio king celebrates his late mum for raising him. "I have a special place in my heart for my dear mama for raising me single-handedly and teaching me a lot of values, which includes reading the word of God," he said.