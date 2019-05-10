My mum taught me word of God, says Ghost Mulee

• Mulee remembers how his mum would read the Bible every day, saying she loved the book of Proverbs.
Mother's Day is just around the corner, and celebrities are gearing up to surprise the mother figures in their lives.
Radio Jambo presenter Ghost Mulee says Mother's Day is very special to him because every human being comes from a mother.
"Mothers are patient. They carried us in their wombs, although they had an option of not giving birth, and even after they gave birth to you, they still had an option of deciding on whether you should stay with them or not," Mulee told Word Is yesterday.
The vocal radio king celebrates his late mum for raising him. "I have a special place in my heart for my dear mama for raising me single-handedly and teaching me a lot of values, which includes reading the word of God," he said.
Mulee remembers how his mother would read the Bible every day, saying she loved the book of Proverbs.
The breakfast presenter also paid tribute to his gorgeous wife Carol, whom he met over 26 years ago.
He said he they met in a matatu, and he stole her heart with his contagious laughter. And, like they say, the rest is history.
"My wife is also a special person in my life, and for the last 26 years we have been together, we have done so many things together. She is a nice banker and a good chef," Mulee said.
Every time he eats out, he reminds her how good she cooks and makes sure he eats home as well.
"She is very hardworking. Every day she wakes up very early and packs my breakfast, and for all the love she has for me, I appreciate," he said, adding that he is planning to surprise her differently from what he did last year.
Comedian Desagu said for Mother's Day, he will appreciate her. "We are still mourning the loss of our dad, and I would just like to tell her she is the best mum ever, and despite a hard time we go through, we will overcome," he said.
Chipukeezy said he will be taking his mum for an outing.