Naturalista Sheila Ndinda launches hair studio

Sheila Ndinda, one of the most celebrated hair enthusiasts in Kenya, has launched her first hair studio.
She has been an idol to many women who are taking the natural hair route and so far, she has received nothing but positive feedback based on the tips she gives her fans.
Spritz Hair Studio is the latest baby to be launched in town and having garnered a huge fan base when it comes to matters related to hair, Sheila's salon will definitely cater for women who have decided to grow their mane.
Taking to Instagram, she shared the news with her ever growing fan base writing;
"I'm so happy to announce my new venture. After 4 years of being a natural enthusiast, I'm thrilled that I've been able to turn my passion and hobby into a business . Introducing @spritzhairstudio, your one-stop salon to everything healthy hair!!🤗."
She continued, "We provide the best styles, tips, tools and products to help you navigate your natural hair journey so make sure you follow @spritzhairstudio if you are ready to start your journey with us. .Thank you for the support you've shown me thus far. #spritzhairstudio."
Maija wrote, "This is amazing. Passion turned to a business. For a person who has been following your hair journey , I am super proud of you Sheila. Much love from Namibia."
Saru Organics said, "Congratulations Sheila. We wish you nothing but Gods Hand through it all. #SaruLove."
Obat commented, "Woooooooooooooooooh!!!! Thats my girl."
"Greaaaatt work!!!😍❤️ All the way up Sheila!! 🙌🙌🙌," Joy Chege wrote.
An excited Carolle wrote, "Yaaaasss... finally! Keeping this one a secret was killing me🤣🤣🤣. Congratulations my honey🙌🏽😍."
Tropical Booworm, a fan from Uganda commented, "I love your hair, photos and overall spirit. Congs! From Uganda."
Sheila has joined other Kenyan celebrities who have ventured into the beauty and hair business like Wahu who owns Afro Siri, Dj Creme's Wife Deekingsky who also owns a salon, Betty Kyallo (?Flair by Betty), Susan Kaittany (Posh Palace), Vera Sidika (Vera Sidika Beauty Parlour), Kalekye Mumo (Black Butterfly) among others.