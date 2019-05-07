Naturalista Sheila Ndinda launches hair studio

Taking to Instagram, she shared the news with her ever growing fan base writing;

"I'm so happy to announce my new venture. After 4 years of being a natural enthusiast, I'm thrilled that I've been able to turn my passion and hobby into a business . Introducing @spritzhairstudio, your one-stop salon to everything healthy hair!!🤗."

She continued, "We provide the best styles, tips, tools and products to help you navigate your natural hair journey so make sure you follow @spritzhairstudio if you are ready to start your journey with us. .Thank you for the support you've shown me thus far. #spritzhairstudio."

Her fans were equally excited about the new venture as they took to the comment section to shower her with nothing but congratulatory messages.

Maija wrote, "This is amazing. Passion turned to a business. For a person who has been following your hair journey , I am super proud of you Sheila. Much love from Namibia."