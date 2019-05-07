I want to be a billionaire with a business empire, says Zari

Ugandan socialite Zari Hassan says her focus is raising an empire for her five children and becoming a billionaire.

"I can't do that as a musician because it takes a lot of time before you can actually earn from music," Zari said in an interview with Tanzanian media.

"Unlike Americans, in Africa, it is not easy to become famous within a short time. So I better focus on my businesses. I have kids and music will require so much of my time because I have to be on tour all through."