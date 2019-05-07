I want to be a billionaire with a business empire, says Zari

• Zari says she is big to become a video vixen.
• She has her own songs, although they are not famous, and she has featured in two songs with her estranged husband Diamond Platnumz.
Ugandan socialite Zari Hassan says her focus is raising an empire for her five children and becoming a billionaire.
"I can't do that as a musician because it takes a lot of time before you can actually earn from music," Zari said in an interview with Tanzanian media.
"Unlike Americans, in Africa, it is not easy to become famous within a short time. So I better focus on my businesses. I have kids and music will require so much of my time because I have to be on tour all through."
The mother of five, who is the brand ambassador of SoftCare diapers, was in Tanzania over the weekend, where she has been doing charity work.
Zari has her own songs, although they are not famous, and she has featured in two songs with her estranged husband Diamond Platnumz, 'Iyena' and 'Utanipenda'. However, Zari says she is now bigger and not ready to appear in anyone's song as a video vixen.
"I think the person needs to pay me so much to appear on their song," she said. She has been approached to feature in movies but the problem is it needed so much of her time as she was supposed to relocate to Nigeria.
"I have had a few offers from Nigerians, but some of the offers I declined because the money was too little for me to leave my work and family to go for that," Zari said.
She says if a good offer comes, she will take it because she is very talented and can multi-task.
Get "A Boy From Tandale" available everywhere : https://umgafrica.lnk.to/DiamondPlatnumzABFTYD Catch along with Diamond Platnumz on: ...