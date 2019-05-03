I want new challenges: Anita Nderu quits Capital FM

• Anita Nderu says she drafted her resignation letter in February.
• Early this year, the media personality revealed on Instagram that she battled depression.
Capital FM radio host Anita Nderu has quit her job at the station.
"I drafted my resignation letter in February but every day, I was like I'm sending this today, then I would tell myself, today is not a good day because am supposed to record something," Anita said during Kasha event at Emory Hotel.
Anita says it took her time to send the resignation letter. "I [held back] for a while, until one day when I was in a plane where I felt like this is the right time because, by the time I am landing, I will just delete the email or undo," she said.
The 29-year-old media girl said she is leaving Capital in good terms."It is not that I did not love the organisation or I did not want to be there anymore, but I think I have given my best and I want new challenges," she said.
Early this year, the media personality revealed on Instagram that she battled depression. She said she was in such a dark place that she even considered killing herself.
“I cried myself to sleep and cried every morning, my eyes were always puffy. I would RSVP yes to events, hire gowns, etc., then not go cause I did not want to be around people plus my eyes were puffy,” Anita said.
“The people who caused all this still sleep soundly at night. I don’t get how but they do. To each their demons right? Above all even the one night I cried so much I contemplated killing myself, guys I wanted to blow my brains out."
Anita says she googled symptoms of depressions and got that she had eight out of the 10 available. Because she did not want to be seen as selfish, she never knew how to say no, and that is one of the things that really made her tired.
Over time, she has learnt that she was available for people so much, which is the reason she could never say no to anything. "People were not available for me like I was to them," she said.