I want new challenges: Anita Nderu quits Capital FM

Capital FM radio host Anita Nderu has quit her job at the station.

"I drafted my resignation letter in February but every day, I was like I'm sending this today, then I would tell myself, today is not a good day because am supposed to record something," Anita said during Kasha event at Emory Hotel.

Anita says it took her time to send the resignation letter. "I [held back] for a while, until one day when I was in a plane where I felt like this is the right time because, by the time I am landing, I will just delete the email or undo," she said.

The 29-year-old media girl said she is leaving Capital in good terms."It is not that I did not love the organisation or I did not want to be there anymore, but I think I have given my best and I want new challenges," she said.