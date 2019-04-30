Diamond will always cheat — Zari

Zari Hassan has responded to Diamond Platnumz' Kenyan bae Tanasha Donna, who many thought she was referring to as an 'idiot'.

This was after Diamond claimed Zari cheated on him with Peter Okoye of P-Square and her Kenyan fitness trainer.

The mother of five also added her two cents and called out Diamond, branding him “a liar” who will “always cheat”.

She even told his current Kenyan bae, Tanasha, to stay woke.

"Never believe a man who, once too many times, denied his own blood, I mean his own. What other truth can come out of his mouth? I will sacrifice my own kids should if I ever cheat on you.

"Own your mistakes and use them to grow and change into a better man. You can still reform."