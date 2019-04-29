SOCIETY

Kenyans didn't advocate for 'Rafiki', says Wanuri

Wanuri says the reason Rafiki is not watched in Kenya is that Kenyans didn't advocate for it

In Summary

Wanuri Kahiu
Wanuri Kahiu
Image: Courtesy

Filmmaker Wanuri Kahiu has blamed Kenyans over the ban of her film 'Rafiki', a love story of two teenage girls who develop a romance that’s opposed by their families and community.

According to government watchdogs, the movie’s depiction of homosexuality runs contrary to the laws and the culture of Kenya.

"The reason 'Rafiki' is not watched in Kenya is that Kenyans didn't advocate for it," she said.

Wanuri says during the seven days the film was screened in Kenya, some people opened up to her.

 
 
 

"Many people came to me and told me they saw themselves in the movie because they had lived in denial for so long," she said, adding that audiences deserve the movies that they watch.

She says as an audience member, if you want to see more people of colour in your screen and more voices of diversity in your screen, then it is your responsibility and not for the creators to fight for the rights.

"When you see a non-white person creating a film, go out and buy a ticket. You don't have to watch it but do it for the data."

"So that the next time I am creating a film of joy with people of colour, I can say, look at the data because the only thing we have had recently is the Black Panther, which cannot be the only film to be used explain our diversity," she said.

"There are more stories of joy to be told and they are to be told by us. It is our responsibility and that is why I am fighting with the authorities."

by ELIZABETH NGIGI Lifestyle, Entertainment Journalist
Word Is
29 April 2019 - 05:00

Latest Videos