Kenyans didn't advocate for 'Rafiki', says Wanuri

Filmmaker Wanuri Kahiu has blamed Kenyans over the ban of her film 'Rafiki', a love story of two teenage girls who develop a romance that’s opposed by their families and community.

According to government watchdogs, the movie’s depiction of homosexuality runs contrary to the laws and the culture of Kenya.

"The reason 'Rafiki' is not watched in Kenya is that Kenyans didn't advocate for it," she said.

Wanuri says during the seven days the film was screened in Kenya, some people opened up to her.