SOCIAL BYTE

Jegede 'very serious' about dating Vera

Singer says it is not a stunt

In Summary

• Jegede says he will do everything for Vera in case she agrees to be his woman.

Jegede
Jegede
Image: Elizabeth Ngigi

Jackson Rakama, alias Jegede, is in love with Vera Sidika.

He confessed this to Word Is on Thursday and wants the message to reach the bootylicious socialite.

"First of all, it’s not a stunt, I am very serious," he said. "I’ve been admiring this girl for a long time, and I am not looking for a kiki. There is a way I am seeing men using this girl the wrong way. I will love her like she is supposed to be loved."

Jegede said he will do everything for Vera in case she agrees to be his woman. "We’ve met a couple of times in the studio and in a video shoot, but she was in a relationship then. Now she is single, so I want to date her and even marry her," he said.

Jegede is promoting his new song 'Bujubuju', featuring his stylist, which he says fuses music and fashion.

Ngomma #BujuBuju #Jegede Music video by Jegede ft Dman Mkare ft VDJ Jones performing BujuBuju. Audio _ Jegede . Video _ One Montage Films ...

STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by ELIZABETH NGIGI Lifestyle, Entertainment Journalist
Word Is
29 April 2019 - 09:36

Most Popular

  1. Kenyans didn't advocate for 'Rafiki', says Wanuri
    8h ago Word Is

  2. Jegede 'very serious' about dating Vera
    3h ago Word Is

  3. I was tempted to eat my comrade - Emmanuel Jal
    8h ago Word Is

  4. Ex's shocker to Nyce Wanjeri
    8h ago Word Is

  5. Avengers Endgame gives fans closure
    13h ago Society

Latest Videos