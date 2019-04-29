Jegede 'very serious' about dating Vera

Jackson Rakama, alias Jegede, is in love with Vera Sidika.

He confessed this to Word Is on Thursday and wants the message to reach the bootylicious socialite.

"First of all, it’s not a stunt, I am very serious," he said. "I’ve been admiring this girl for a long time, and I am not looking for a kiki. There is a way I am seeing men using this girl the wrong way. I will love her like she is supposed to be loved."

Jegede said he will do everything for Vera in case she agrees to be his woman. "We’ve met a couple of times in the studio and in a video shoot, but she was in a relationship then. Now she is single, so I want to date her and even marry her," he said.

Jegede is promoting his new song 'Bujubuju', featuring his stylist, which he says fuses music and fashion.