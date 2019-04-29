WASHED DIRTY LINEN IN PUBLIC

Ex's shocker to Nyce Wanjeri

When secrets are laid bare

In Summary

• The mother of one admits they had differences in the house, but no one knew about them. 

• Nyce said she is not going back to her ex, admitting that co-parenting is hard. 

Nyce Wamjeri
Nyce Wamjeri
Image: Courtesy

Former Auntie Boss actress Nyce Wanjeri says she did not concentrate at work for a whole month after her ex-husband Tito Wagithimo posted their differences on social media.

"It was a shock to see him posting what no one knew was happening in our lives," Nyce said in a YouTube interview.

The mother of one admits they had differences in the house, but no one knew about them. "I have a daughter that I have been protecting so that when she grows up, she will not be saying her parents were once fighting on social media, so I chose to keep quiet for her," she said.

It is not the first time Nyce left marriage - Tito

Former Auntie Boss actress Nyce Wanjeri and her husband Titus, popularly known as Tito Wagithomo, are no longer an item."I did not leave Nyce, but ...
Sasa
3 months ago

Nyce said she is not going back to her ex, admitting that co-parenting is hard. "He took it the way he felt good for him. There is a lot to follow about co-parenting, but my request to people is to stop sending me messages of what he is doing with his life," she said. 

Some said I'd be nothing — Nyce Wanjeri

This really messed up my self-confidence, she said
Sasa
2 weeks ago
STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by ELIZABETH NGIGI Lifestyle, Entertainment Journalist
Word Is
29 April 2019 - 05:00

Most Popular

  1. Kenyans didn't advocate for 'Rafiki', says Wanuri
    8h ago Word Is

  2. Jegede 'very serious' about dating Vera
    3h ago Word Is

  3. I was tempted to eat my comrade - Emmanuel Jal
    8h ago Word Is

  4. Ex's shocker to Nyce Wanjeri
    8h ago Word Is

  5. Avengers Endgame gives fans closure
    13h ago Society

Latest Videos