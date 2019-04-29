Ex's shocker to Nyce Wanjeri

• The mother of one admits they had differences in the house, but no one knew about them.
Former Auntie Boss actress Nyce Wanjeri says she did not concentrate at work for a whole month after her ex-husband Tito Wagithimo posted their differences on social media.
"It was a shock to see him posting what no one knew was happening in our lives," Nyce said in a YouTube interview.
The mother of one admits they had differences in the house, but no one knew about them. "I have a daughter that I have been protecting so that when she grows up, she will not be saying her parents were once fighting on social media, so I chose to keep quiet for her," she said.
Nyce said she is not going back to her ex, admitting that co-parenting is hard. "He took it the way he felt good for him. There is a lot to follow about co-parenting, but my request to people is to stop sending me messages of what he is doing with his life," she said.