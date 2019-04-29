Ex's shocker to Nyce Wanjeri

Former Auntie Boss actress Nyce Wanjeri says she did not concentrate at work for a whole month after her ex-husband Tito Wagithimo posted their differences on social media.

"It was a shock to see him posting what no one knew was happening in our lives," Nyce said in a YouTube interview.

The mother of one admits they had differences in the house, but no one knew about them. "I have a daughter that I have been protecting so that when she grows up, she will not be saying her parents were once fighting on social media, so I chose to keep quiet for her," she said.