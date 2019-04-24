Utilise talents to thrive, Willy Paul urges Samburu youth

“I can advise you, if you have a talent, make good use of it in patience as you pray to your God. There is no need to engage in illegal businesses, such as stealing or drug abuse, which might even claim your life,” he said.

Other artistes present included MC tricky and local musicians. The event was attended by thousands of residents.

The locals, led by Samburu Girls' Foundation director Dr Josphine Kulea, welcomed visitors as they asked the government to promote local talents.

“And we want to ask the government of Kenya and the county government to promote the youth because youths have talents, and those talents can take them far,” she said.