NO MORE RUSTLING

Utilise talents to thrive, Willy Paul urges Samburu youth

Artiste was in the county for the Nkopang festival

In Summary

• Star told the youth to commit their plans before God and work harder, instead of abusing drugs and cattle rustling.

Willy Paul
Image: Courtesy

Youths from Samburu county should make good use of their talents to earn income and improve their lives, gospel artiste Willy Paul has said.

Speaking outside Allamano hall in Maralal town, Samburu county, during Nkopang festival, Willy Paul encouraged the youth to commit their plans before God and work harder, instead of abusing drugs and cattle rustling, which could land them in prison.

“I can advise you, if you have a talent, make good use of it in patience as you pray to your God. There is no need to engage in illegal businesses, such as stealing or drug abuse, which might even claim your life,” he said.

Other artistes present included MC tricky and local musicians. The event was attended by thousands of residents.

The locals, led by Samburu Girls' Foundation director Dr Josphine Kulea, welcomed visitors as they asked the government to promote local talents.

“And we want to ask the government of Kenya and the county government to promote the youth because youths have talents, and those talents can take them far,” she said.

by MARTIN FUNDI Correspondent, Samburu
Word Is
24 April 2019 - 06:00

