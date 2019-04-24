SOCIAL BYTE

'Real man' Ben Pol gifts Anerlisa S10+

Singer's ex had accused him of dating Keroche heiress for her money

Duo are set to get married any time now after Ben Pol met Anerlisa's parents

Tanzanian singer Ben Pol has gifted his love Anerlisa Muigai with a Samsung Galaxy S10+.

The phone is worth Sh90,000, assuming she has settled for the 128GB. She posted a picture and captioned it, "When a real man gifts you." This is despite the fact that most people thought he is dating her because of her money.

When news of their relationship leaked, Ben Pol's ex came out saying he likes women who will provide for him. In fact, she referred to him as a Ben 10.

She sent a warning to Anerlisa, saying, "You know he is just around her to carry her purse."

However, the two are set to get married any time now after Ben Pol met Anerlisa's parents as stage one to the happily ever after.

by ELIZABETH NGIJI Lifestyle, Entertainment Journalist
Word Is
24 April 2019 - 05:00

