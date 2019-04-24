God accepted me again — Muhando

"God has revealed himself in my life again because He has good plans for me. You have fought for my life with your prayers and I want to just ask God to bless you," she said.

The star is set to release a new song on Friday this week, teaming up with gospel artiste Stephen Kasolo, who shared the information on his social media.

"Mama Rose Muhando Nakupenda sana. Mbingu inajua na Dunia imekubali. Video dropping on Friday."

Tanzanian media has in the past reported that the artiste has been suffering from drug addiction. Muhando has been residing in Kenya for months after she fled Tanzania, claiming she had received death threats from unknown people.