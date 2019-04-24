COMEBACK

God accepted me again — Muhando

Tanzanian media has in the past reported that the artiste has been suffering from drug addiction

Singer thanked her fans for supporting her ministry when she was sick.

Rose Muhando with Stephen Kasolo
Rose Muhando with Stephen Kasolo
Image: Courtesy

Rose Muhando has thanked her fans for supporting her ministry when she was sick.

The artiste has been in hospital for four months and was discharged two weeks ago. 

"God has revealed himself in my life again because He has good plans for me. You have fought for my life with your prayers and I want to just ask God to bless you," she said.

The star is set to release a new song on Friday this week, teaming up with gospel artiste Stephen Kasolo, who shared the information on his social media.

"Mama Rose Muhando Nakupenda sana. Mbingu inajua na Dunia imekubali. Video dropping on Friday."

Tanzanian media has in the past reported that the artiste has been suffering from drug addiction. Muhando has been residing in Kenya for months after she fled Tanzania, claiming she had received death threats from unknown people.

 

by ELIZABETH NGIGI Lifestyle, Entertainment Journalist
Word Is
24 April 2019 - 05:00

