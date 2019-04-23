TV personality has public tiff with radio queen at Mike Rua concert

A popular TV news anchor and a radio presenter from the same media house had a public tiff at a Mike Rua concert.

The reason for their tiff is the fact that the radio queen thought it is not in good taste for the TV presenter to go on stage inebriated.

The screen siren was called on stage by Mike Rua to perform one of his raunchy songs and to also appreciate her for attending his concert.

She went on stage, punch drunk, and performed with the one-man-guitar Kikuyu star. She got off stage, her stint on the limelight going off without a hitch.

The radio queen, who is a close friend, then advised her that she should never risk going on stage drunk because she could have messed up and any of the audience members would have captured the misstep on their phones.

The TV girl did not appreciate the advice. She went off on the radio presenter and called her many unprintable names.

The war of words almost got physical but their friends who were sharing a table with them separated them on time.