Wambui Thimba excited to styling stars on Coke Studio

In this day and age, a musician’s stylist is as important as any other part of their recording career. This is something Coke Studio Africa is keenly aware of when it creates the eye-popping studio shows to showcase all of Africa’s diversely vibrant looks.

The person brought on board for this was Kenyan stylist Wambui Thimba, who has been making a mark on the fashion scene for 11 years in music videos, newspapers, movies (including the multiple award-winning Rafiki), magazines and three seasons of Coke Studio Africa.

Wambui says African artistes are now seeing that their look is crucial to their brand image and many are now working with stylists for their music videos, performances and public appearances.

Regarding her career path, she says, "It began back in 2008, a former classmate of mine approached me and asked me to style the fashion page for a magazine she was the editor of. That was the first time I had heard the word 'stylist'.