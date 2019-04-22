Gin Ideal lost virginity at 19

Though she used protection, she was so scared and thought she was pregnant.
Artiste Gin Ideal, signed under Taurus Musik, is giving her counterparts a run for their money.
Ideal, who's famed for the 'Rede' hit, told Word Is she had a pregnancy scare at 19 years.
"The very first time I had sex I was 19 years, and though we used protection I was so scared and thought I was pregnant. Lots of paranoia thoughts," she said.
Gin Ideal, whose latest song 'My Way' is taking over the airwaves, said if she was to die today, she would want to be remembered as "someone who goes for what she believes in".
When asked about her best Bible character, she said, "I would say the prodigal son. This is because we all make mistakes. However, the courage to come back and repent needs a lot of humility and self-acceptance."
REDE by GIN IDEAL [OFFICIAL VIDEO] https://youtu.be/A35ytJTP4Xk SONG : REDE ARTIST : GIN IDEAL PRODUCTION : GRANDPA RECORDS DIR ...