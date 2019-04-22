PREGNANCY SCARE

Gin Ideal lost virginity at 19

Artiste opens up about her sex life

In Summary

Though she used protection, she was so scared and thought she was pregnant.

Gin Ideal
Gin Ideal
Image: Courtesy

Artiste Gin Ideal, signed under Taurus Musik, is giving her counterparts a run for their money.

Ideal, who's famed for the 'Rede' hit, told Word Is she had a pregnancy scare at 19 years.

"The very first time I had sex I was 19 years, and though we used protection I was so scared and thought I was pregnant. Lots of paranoia thoughts," she said.

 

Gin Ideal, whose latest song 'My Way' is taking over the airwaves, said if she was to die today, she would want to be remembered as "someone who goes for what she believes in".

Gin Ideal expresses her love for Songa

Gin Ideal is back. This time with a collabo featuring Nigeria artiste Ketchup. The song, Balance it, was streaming exclusively on Songa By ...
Sasa
7 months ago

When asked about her best Bible character, she said, "I would say the prodigal son. This is because we all make mistakes. However, the courage to come back and repent needs a lot of humility and self-acceptance."

REDE by GIN IDEAL [OFFICIAL VIDEO] https://youtu.be/A35ytJTP4Xk SONG : REDE ARTIST : GIN IDEAL PRODUCTION : GRANDPA RECORDS DIR ...

STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by CAREN NYOTA Lifestyle, Entertainment Journalist
Word Is
22 April 2019 - 00:00

Most Popular

  1. Next big thing? - Talented new kids on the block
    7h ago Word Is

  2. Kagwe 'would've been' President
    3h ago Word Is

  3. Gin Ideal lost virginity at 19
    3h ago Word Is

  4. Transafrica Motors opens swanky showroom
    3h ago Society

  5. Wambui Thimba excited to styling stars on Coke Studio
    3h ago Word Is

Latest Videos