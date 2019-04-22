Gin Ideal lost virginity at 19

Artiste Gin Ideal, signed under Taurus Musik, is giving her counterparts a run for their money.

Ideal, who's famed for the 'Rede' hit, told Word Is she had a pregnancy scare at 19 years.

"The very first time I had sex I was 19 years, and though we used protection I was so scared and thought I was pregnant. Lots of paranoia thoughts," she said.

Gin Ideal, whose latest song 'My Way' is taking over the airwaves, said if she was to die today, she would want to be remembered as "someone who goes for what she believes in".