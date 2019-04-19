I am not a priest that I should not marry, Kiengei tells ex

“It was a painful experience. Sometimes I was getting ready for a TV show and I would break down. In other instances, I would be getting ready to appear before the camera, only to burst out in tears and mess my make-up,” she said.

Kiengei, however, addressed that, saying he is not a priest. "It was my decision to marry because I am not a priest that I should not marry. My life should not stop and hers as well," he said.

"Our agreement still remains the same about our child, who is living with motherly and fatherly love, as she could have lived even if we were still together. We talk and share what we have."

Keziah blamed their lifestyle as celebrities, which made them cling to circles that damaged the relationship. “I think the problem was that we both had celebrity status and each one would want to go out with certain people, who may not be agreeable to the other party,” she said.