Kenyan publishes book on Diamond Platnumz

• Book titled 'Success secrets from Diamond Platnumz' aims to educate youth on prosperity.
•Suleiman Ndoro says Diamond is the most successful artiste in East Africa, whom he has been following since 2009.
At the age of 24 years, motivational speaker Suleiman Ndoro has published a book about famous Tanzanian musician Diamond Platnumz.
What drove him to publish the book 'Success secrets from Diamond Platnumz' is that he is the most successful artiste in East Africa, whom he has been following since 2009.
He thinks Diamond has done a lot through hard work, and people should follow in his footsteps to thrive.
With 110 pages, the book has 40 chapters, which explain in detail the artiste's success secrets.
“It’s a motivational book that discusses the good things we can learn from Diamond Platnumz,” Ngoro said.
Chapter titles include, 'Education is not the key to success', 'Sing good songs', 'Believe in yourself', 'Avoid destructive criticism (people will always talk)', 'Change can’t into can' and 'Breakthrough takes time'.
A wise person learns from someone’s achievements and failures. Isn’t that right? As it is always said, success leaves cluesSuleiman Ndoro
He teased the book cover on social media and many people asked why couldn’t he have written something about a Kenyan artiste instead.
“Of course, there was some negative criticism. There was always the question, is Diamond really the right person? Why not talk about a musician from Kenya? Isn't he an Illuminati?” Ndoro said.
Nevertheless, he has all the support from his family, and the first person to promote his published book was his father by reading it and appreciating it.
He has so far compiled 20 books: 14 medical revision books and six motivational books.
He recently graduated from a medical school and is waiting for internship opportunities, while doing motivational speaking, and looking forward to officially launching his new book.
Ndoro sees himself growing internationally through his books, as he also aims to pull up his fellow youths.
“I want to grow to an international level for both me and my business and also hold the hands of my fellow young people and light their candles,” the motivational writer said.
When the new Mercedes C-Class hit Kenyan market