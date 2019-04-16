Kenyan publishes book on Diamond Platnumz

At the age of 24 years, motivational speaker Suleiman Ndoro has published a book about famous Tanzanian musician Diamond Platnumz.

What drove him to publish the book 'Success secrets from Diamond Platnumz' is that he is the most successful artiste in East Africa, whom he has been following since 2009.

He thinks Diamond has done a lot through hard work, and people should follow in his footsteps to thrive.

With 110 pages, the book has 40 chapters, which explain in detail the artiste's success secrets.

“It’s a motivational book that discusses the good things we can learn from Diamond Platnumz,” Ngoro said.

Chapter titles include, 'Education is not the key to success', 'Sing good songs', 'Believe in yourself', 'Avoid destructive criticism (people will always talk)', 'Change can’t into can' and 'Breakthrough takes time'.