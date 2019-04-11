‘Got Talent’ show unveils in Nairobi

• The TV show is set to be shot in Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania and Rwanda.
The inaugural season of East Africa’s Got Talent, a TV show set to be shot in Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania and Rwanda, was launched on Tuesday in Nairobi.
The show will be adapted for the East African market in partnership with Freemantle SYCO and Rapid Blue Productions from South Africa.
The Kenyan version of the show will be sponsored by Safaricom PLC. Comedian Anne Kansime, who will the host, says she is excited to be part of the show, as she has been receiving messages from talented youths, asking her to start a platform where they can grow their talent.
"I can't wait to embrace talents, and I ask people to come out in huge numbers for the auditions," she said.
The winner will walk away with Sh5 million, as voted for by the audience.
