Corazon Kwamboka sets her eyes on sportswear

Bootylicious city lawyer Corazon Kwamboka is stepping aside from law to focus on her clothing line, Genio Wear. 'Genio' is Italian for Genius.

In an interview with Word Is, she said, "At this point, this will be my main focus career-wise."

As for practising law, she said the most legal she’ll get is "giving free legal advice to my followers and maybe a few pro bono cases".

Corazon, who is a gym rat, said, "Being a lover of sport and gym and a curvy size 16/18 girl, my main struggle was finding sportswear that fits me. The international brands don’t cater for us, and the available local brands were either very low quality, see-through or low-waist, which poses a challenge when you have to be active jumping or running at the gym.

"For this reason, I decided to source the best tailors and the best fabric and design and came up with my brand of sportswear, Genio. It caters for women of all sizes. They are all high-waisted, anti-cellulite and non-transparent, and at the same time super stretch."

The lawyer urged women struggling with weight loss not to stress. "Do not struggle. Take it one day at a time, and even if you don’t see any changes, just keep on, focus on being healthy and the rest will follow," she said.

Kwamboka got admitted to the bar a few years back. "It was just as easy and as hard as for any law student really. The hardest part I think was the bar exams," she said.

Though she hasn't been publicly seen at the courts with her followers or on the screen, she said she has defended quite a number of cases.

"I started my law practice, even registered a firm and went to court a number of times, but now I can confidently say at the moment it’s not for me, maybe in future. I’ll stick to giving free legal advice on my Instagram page."

Adding, "I have defended and won a number of times, but of course I won't go into the details."

When asked if her name has affected her brand as a lawyer, she said, "Being Corazon has always worked to my advantage. My track record from high school up until now gives my clients confidence."