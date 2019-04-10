EXCLUSIVE

Uhuru’s family throws party for boxing star Fatuma Zarika

Zarika retained her WBC Super Bantamweight championship after beating Zambia’s Catherine Phiri in Nairobi on March 24

In Summary

• The posh party, which was held at a residence in the city, was attended by most members of the first family,

Reigning WBC super bantamweight champion Fatuma 'Iron Fist' Zarika last weekend was treated to a private party by President Uhuru Kenyatta's family.

The posh party, which was held at a residence in the city, was attended by most members of the first family, including Uhuru's aunt Cucu B and his cousin Martha Vincent, who is believed to have introduced Zarika to SportPesa.

Kavi Pratt to release song she recorded with Kamaru

President Uhuru Kenyatta’s niece Kavi Pratt is set to release her song with the late Kikuyu Benga musician Joseph Kamaru titled Hakuhi Nawe. “Kamaru ...
Sasa
5 months ago

Uhuru's only daughter Ngina Kenyatta stole the show with her dress code. Zarika's daughter Sophia was also present. 

Ngina, who rarely appears in public, wore a black pair of trousers, floral top, animal print doll shoes, and long, yellow, trendy earrings.

Fatuma Zarika retained her WBC Super Bantamweight championship after beating Zambia’s Catherine Phiri in Nairobi on March. 

Word Is managed to get exclusive photos.

by ELIZABETH NGIGI Lifestyle, Entertainment Journalist
Word Is
10 April 2019 - 05:00

Most Popular

  1. The Great British Bake Off is coming to Kenya
    1h ago Food

  2. Boy 18, engaged to his mothers best friend, 39
    6h ago Lifestyle

  3. India's Bollywood plays starring role in Modi's re-election ...
    3h ago Entertainment

  4. Battle over when and where you see movies
    4h ago Entertainment

  5. Uhuru’s family throws party for Zarika
    12h ago Word Is

Latest Videos
STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES