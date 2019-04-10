Uhuru’s family throws party for boxing star Fatuma Zarika

• The posh party, which was held at a residence in the city, was attended by most members of the first family,
Reigning WBC super bantamweight champion Fatuma 'Iron Fist' Zarika last weekend was treated to a private party by President Uhuru Kenyatta's family.
The posh party, which was held at a residence in the city, was attended by most members of the first family, including Uhuru's aunt Cucu B and his cousin Martha Vincent, who is believed to have introduced Zarika to SportPesa.
Uhuru's only daughter Ngina Kenyatta stole the show with her dress code. Zarika's daughter Sophia was also present.
Ngina, who rarely appears in public, wore a black pair of trousers, floral top, animal print doll shoes, and long, yellow, trendy earrings.
Fatuma Zarika retained her WBC Super Bantamweight championship after beating Zambia’s Catherine Phiri in Nairobi on March.
Word Is managed to get exclusive photos.
