Uhuru’s family throws party for boxing star Fatuma Zarika

Uhuru's only daughter Ngina Kenyatta stole the show with her dress code. Zarika's daughter Sophia was also present.

Ngina, who rarely appears in public, wore a black pair of trousers, floral top, animal print doll shoes, and long, yellow, trendy earrings.

Fatuma Zarika retained her WBC Super Bantamweight championship after beating Zambia’s Catherine Phiri in Nairobi on March.

Word Is managed to get exclusive photos.