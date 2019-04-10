SOCIAL BYTE

Julie Gichuru pays tribute to husband

'I could not realise the me that I am without you'

In Summary

• Media personality thanks and honours 'a man who always has my back'

Anthony and Julie Gichuru
Anthony and Julie Gichuru
Image: Courtesy

Julie Gichuru says she could not have realised her passion, were it not for her loving husband Anthony Gichuru.

"A successful marriage requires falling in love many times, always with the same person," she wrote on social media.

"This is so true and I want to take the time to thank and honour a man who always has my back, who believes in me and has always encouraged me to rise to heights I could not have believed achievable, but that he innately knew I aspired to.

"Thank you, my love, I could not realise the me that I am without you. I am your tigress. Always. In all ways.

The two married in a lavish wedding on November 29, 2003, and have five children.

by ELIZABETH NGIGI Lifestyle, Entertainment Journalist
Word Is
10 April 2019 - 05:00

