Julie Gichuru pays tribute to husband

Julie Gichuru says she could not have realised her passion, were it not for her loving husband Anthony Gichuru.

"A successful marriage requires falling in love many times, always with the same person," she wrote on social media.

"This is so true and I want to take the time to thank and honour a man who always has my back, who believes in me and has always encouraged me to rise to heights I could not have believed achievable, but that he innately knew I aspired to.