I want my PhD to inspire you – Holy Dave

Gospel artiste David Muthengi aka Holy Dave says he is pursuing a PhD in Entrepreneur Finance to inspire young people.
"I am not doing this for myself, but I wanna do this to inspire people because I don't want to just inspire people through my music but also through my lifestyle and my success," Dave said in an interview with Kiss FM, Maloko Show with Chito Ndlovu.
He talked about 'The David Muthengi Foundation', whose aim is to give back to society.
He focuses on education since it plays a direct role in reducing poverty and enhancing economic development.
"Nothing comes easy but I have to work hard because it is good to give back to the community," he said. One of his campaigns, Ficha Uchi, provides basic needs to needy people.
Dave is working on a new song titled Testimony.
He encourages other celebrities to support gifted young people because "we need to use our voice and talent".
