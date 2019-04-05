Mulamwah blames comedian for ‘depressing’ content theft

David Oyando, better known as Mulamwah, says he got depressed after a popular comedian stole his content and used it as his.

"I even deleted all my social media accounts and stopped doing comedy anymore," Mulamwah told Word Is on Monday.

"It was so hurting, especially because I could watch the person on TV sharing my content. That was my lowest moment in the comedy industry."

He has been doing comedy since 2012, but recorded a short clip in February this year and shared it on his Instagram page.

Hours later, it had garnered thousands of views. This motivated him to keep making videos and sharing them on social media.