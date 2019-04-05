A wedding is a scam, says Eric Omondi

Comedian Eric Omondi says his fans should not expect him to hold a white wedding with Chantal Grazioli, better known as Miss Chanty.

"Wedding is a scam, have you not seen people who hold a big wedding and separate after a week's time?" Eric told Word Is on Wednesday.

This was triggered after he posted a photo of his Italian 'girlfriend' and captioned it: "Thus says the Lord. I will send you an Angel to go ahead of you, to Guard you, to watch over you. Thank you, Lord, What more could I ever ask for? Five years and counting. My wife my life miss Chanty. Every day Every Wednesday."

Asked if she has already paid dowry, Eric said, "Caucasians don't take dowry and that is why I did not pay her. Marriage is not papers but two human beings who come together and build a home. Marriage and dowry is a tradition for Africans only."

The two met at Kasarani Stadium, when Kenyans were celebrating 50 years of independence.

Omondi formally proposed to Grazioli while on a Valentine’s Day getaway. The comedian has been dating the model since 2015, and he went down on one knee at a beach in an undisclosed location and popped the big question a year later.