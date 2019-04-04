SOCIAL BYTE

Lupita releases book called 'Sulwe'

Sulwe (Star) teaches self-love

-It is about colourism, self-esteem and learning that true beauty comes from within.

Award-winning actress Lupita Nyong’o has come with a powerful, moving picture book called 'Sulwe', meaning Star.

It is about colourism, self-esteem and learning that true beauty comes from within. In this stunning debut picture book, actress Lupita Nyong’o creates a heartwarming story to inspire children to see their own unique beauty.

"I wrote to encourage children (and everyone really!) to love the skin they are in and see the beauty that radiates from within," she wrote on her Instagram page.

Sulwe has skin the colour of midnight. She is darker than everyone in her family. She is darker than anyone in her school. Sulwe just wants to be beautiful and bright, like her mother and sister.

Then a magical journey in the night sky opens her eyes and changes everything.  Sulwe is out October 1 and is available for pre-order today at the link in her bio.

