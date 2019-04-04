Lupita releases book called 'Sulwe'

Award-winning actress Lupita Nyong’o has come with a powerful, moving picture book called 'Sulwe', meaning Star.

It is about colourism, self-esteem and learning that true beauty comes from within. In this stunning debut picture book, actress Lupita Nyong’o creates a heartwarming story to inspire children to see their own unique beauty.

"I wrote to encourage children (and everyone really!) to love the skin they are in and see the beauty that radiates from within," she wrote on her Instagram page.