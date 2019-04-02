JB Masanduku all smiles at first dowry ceremony

Comedian JB Masanduku is expected to complete paying the dowry for his fiancée Jackie Karanja in August this year.

"I have already done the first part of the dowry payment to her parents, in Kikuyu called 'Kuhada Ithigi', which happened on January 5th this year at Jackie's home in Wangige," JB told Word Is on Friday.

The ceremony was so that he could meet the parents and book a day to officially present the dowry, which has been confirmed to be in August.