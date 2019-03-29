SOCIAL BYTE

Kisumu's CBK Music to release new song

Celebrated Benga-Soul trio The CBK Music will on Friday release their latest song.

The official music video of the song, titled ‘Hapo Zamani’, will be launched under the album ‘Siro’. Other songs are 'One day', 'Rasukha Murwe', 'Who you know' and 'Ivi'.

The CBK Music consists of three creative vocalists based in Kisumu: Alex Ogolla, Allan Omondi and Stanley Otieno.

“The song is a reflection of history and culture. The sacrifices we make for true, pure natural love, and the consequences resulting from it,” Otieno said.

The video is directed by Moses Ouma of Tymilyfe Entertainment with Talent Industry Ltd as the producer.

Otieno said 'Hapo Zamani' is a song written and performed by The CBK Music with audio recorded, mastered and engineered by Jesse of Revive Media.

