BBC's Ciru Muriuki calls for awareness on endometriosis

She shared a photo of herself in hospital on Instagram and captioned it: "This was me after my first laparoscopic surgery for endometriosis cysts. It was two days before Christmas in 2017.

"Basically, I was bleeding into my ovaries every time I had my period. Words cannot describe the pain. It sometimes takes years for endometriosis to be definitively diagnosed because women are told that pain is part of being a woman... Endometriosis has no cure,"