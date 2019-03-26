ENDOMETRIOSIS

BBC's Ciru Muriuki calls for awareness on endometriosis

BBC journalist Ciru Muriuki urges people to speak out on the condition

Ciru Muriuki
Ciru Muriuki
Image: courtesy

BBC journalist Ciru Muriuki is pushing for people to speak more about endometriosis.

Ciru Muriuki has undergone several endometriosis surgeries, a recent one being last year. Endometriosis is the abnormal growth of cells (endometrial cells) similar to those that form the inside of the uterus but in a location outside of the uterus.

10 surgeries and Sh10m needed for surgery - Njambi Koikai’s plea for help

p.p1 {margin: 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px; line-height: 12.0px; font: 75.0px 'Franchise Light'; color: #796aff} p.p2 {margin: 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px; ...
Sasa
1 year ago
 

She shared a photo of herself in hospital on Instagram and captioned it: "This was me after my first laparoscopic surgery for endometriosis cysts. It was two days before Christmas in 2017.

"Basically, I was bleeding into my ovaries every time I had my period. Words cannot describe the pain. It sometimes takes years for endometriosis to be definitively diagnosed because women are told that pain is part of being a woman... Endometriosis has no cure," 

by ELIZABETH NGIGI Lifestyle, Entertainment Journalist
Word Is
26 March 2019 - 00:00

Most Popular

  1. Size 8 marriage is ‘not perfect‘
    17h ago Word Is

  2. I am happy Kush Tracey did not kill herself — Tdat
    17h ago Word Is

  3. KAM hosts Changamka Kenya Shopping Festival
    17h ago Society

  4. Visita unleashes club banger 'Onyo'
    17h ago Word Is

  5. Songa unveils mega deal to distribute artistes’ work
    17h ago Word Is

Latest Videos
STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES